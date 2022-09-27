Agnes Beaty
CARTHAGE — Funeral service for Mrs. Dorothy Agnes Beaty, 93 of Carthage, Texas, will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.
