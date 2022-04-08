Akeivyon D. McMillan
JEFFERSON — Funeral Services for Akeivyon D. McMillan, 20, of Jefferson will be held 2:00pm Saturday, April 09, 2022 at Jefferson Junior High School Auditorium. Visitation will be held from 12:45pm until 1:45pm prior to the funeral service. Akeivyon was born October 26, 2001 and transitioned on March 30, 2022.
