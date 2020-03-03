CARTHAGE, TEXAS Funeral services are scheduled for Albert Austin Davis, 90, of Carthage, Texas, 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage, Texas. Mr. Davis was born September 29, 1929, in Deadwood, Texas, and died March 1, 2020.
Albert Austin Davis
