MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Alberta Mays, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at New Boggy Baptist Church. Interment, New Boggy Cemetery. Viewing, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Black's Funeral Chapel, Carthage. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Mays was born January 10, 1926, and died June 13, 2020.
Alberta Mays
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Alberta Mays, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at New Boggy Baptist Church. Interment, New Boggy Cemetery. Viewing, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Black's Funeral Chapel, Carthage. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Mays was born January 10, 1926, and died June 13, 2020.
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Alberta Mays, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at New Boggy Baptist Church. Interment, New Boggy Cemetery. Viewing, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Black's Funeral Chapel, Carthage. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Mays was born January 10, 1926, and died June 13, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.