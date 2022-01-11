Alexander John Michael Morris
MARSHALL — Alexander John Michael “Xander” Morris, age 19 months, passed away on 1/6/22. Xander was born in Longview, TX on 5/14/20. Visitation on Wednesday, 1/12/22 from 6-8pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Thursday, 1/13/22 at 10am at River Crossing Cowboy Church.
