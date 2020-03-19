MARSHALL A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Alexus Manning, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Mt. Zion Spiritual Family Activity Center. Interment, Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Visitation, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Miss Manning was born July 12, 1998, and died March 10, 2020.
Alexus Manning
