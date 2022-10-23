Alfred E Adams
LONGVIEW — Funeral service for Mr. Alfred E. Adams will be 1:00p Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Fredonia Baptist Church
7338 CO. Rd. 2136 N. Tatum, TX 75691. Burial will be in Wright Cemetery, under the direction of Burton Funeral Home.
