CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Alice Harris Vestal, 96, of Carthage, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Woods Cemetery. Interment, Woods Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Vestal was born March 31, 1924, in Pleasant Ridge Community of Panola County, and died April 13, 2020.
Alice Harris Vestal
