MARSHALL Alice Marie Butler, age 88, passed away on April 18, 2021. Mrs. Butler was born on December 5, 1932 in Scottsville, Texas. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, April 23, 2021 from 5-7pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service at 2pm, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www. meadowbrookfh.com
