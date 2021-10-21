Alice Marie Coats
MARSHALL — Funeral services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. Both services will be at Peoples Legacy Annex. Internment; St. John Cemetery. Ms. Coats was born September 12, 1938 and transitioned on October 9, 2021.
