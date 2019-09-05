MT. PLEASANT Funeral services are scheduled for Alice Marie Tiny Turner, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Interment, Old West Side Cemetery. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Ms. Turner was born August 12, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, and died September 1, 2019.
Alice Marie "Tiny" Turner
