Allen Harris Clark
HARLETON — Allen H. Clark, age 92, passed away on September 3, 2021. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10am, Friday, September 10, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Piney Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
