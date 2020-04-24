CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Allen Ray Ritter,47, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Mt. Bethel Cemetery. Interment, Mt. Bethel Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Ritter was born July 1, 1972, in Henderson and died April 21, 2020.
Allen Ray Ritter
