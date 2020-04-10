MARSHALL Services will be scheduled at a later date for Allen Ward Jr, 75. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Ward Jr was born September 7, 1944, in Marshall, and died April 5, 2020.
Allen Ward Jr
