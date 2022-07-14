Allyine Lewis Wilder
MARSHALL — Funeral Services for Allyine Lewis Wilder, 81, will be Saturday, 7/16/2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Liberty Baptist Church on Hwy. 59 S. Visitation will be Friday 7/15/2022 from 6 to 7 at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Allyine Lewis Wilder was born 1/18/1941 in Marshall and died 7/10/2022.
