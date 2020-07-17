TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Alma D. Pete, 64, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2020, at Texas-Louisiana Bldg.. Interment, Hunter Cemetery. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at TX-LA Bldg. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mrs. Pete was born March 12, 1956, in Harrison County, and died July 9, 2020.
Alma D. Pete
TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Alma D. Pete, 64, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2020, at Texas-Louisiana Bldg.. Interment, Hunter Cemetery. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at TX-LA Bldg. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mrs. Pete was born March 12, 1956, in Harrison County, and died July 9, 2020.
TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Alma D. Pete, 64, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2020, at Texas-Louisiana Bldg.. Interment, Hunter Cemetery. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at TX-LA Bldg. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mrs. Pete was born March 12, 1956, in Harrison County, and died July 9, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.