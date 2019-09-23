LONGVIEW A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Almon Jack Gray, 98, of Henderson, 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Henderson. Interment, Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Henderson. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Gray was born October 6, 1920, in Henderson, and died September 20, 2019.
Almon "Jack" Gray
LONGVIEW A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Almon Jack Gray, 98, of Henderson, 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Henderson. Interment, Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Henderson. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Gray was born October 6, 1920, in Henderson, and died September 20, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.