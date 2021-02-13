Alton Allen
MARSHALL, TEXAS Alton Grandy Allen, age 88, passed away on February 10, 2021. He was born on July 10, 1932 in Malakauf, TX. Visitation will be at Meadowbrook Funeral Home on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 10am-11am. Service will be held at 11:00am at Meadowbrook following visitation. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
