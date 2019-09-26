CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Alton Lee Coleman, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Carthage. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Black's Funeral Chapel. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Coleman was born January 3, 1956, and died September 18, 2019.
Alton Lee Coleman
