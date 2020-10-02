LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Alvin James Bugg Gaut, Jr., 54, of Longview, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis n Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Gaut, Jr. was born June 8, 1966, and died September 27, 2020.
Alvin James Bugg Gaut, Jr.
LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Alvin James Bugg Gaut, Jr., 54, of Longview, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis n Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Gaut, Jr. was born June 8, 1966, and died September 27, 2020.
LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Alvin James Bugg Gaut, Jr., 54, of Longview, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis n Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Gaut, Jr. was born June 8, 1966, and died September 27, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.