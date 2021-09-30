Please join us in celebrating her life at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Avinger and under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs.
Amanda “Mandy” Foster
HUGHES SPRINGS — Amanda (Mandy) Maldonado Foster, age 42, passed on September 25, 2021.
