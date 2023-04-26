Amy Elizabeth Holmes
OAKLAND — A memorial service for Mrs. Amy Elizabeth Holmes, 57 of Oakland, California, will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11: 00 a.m. at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel.
