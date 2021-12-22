Amy Lawless
CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Mrs. Amy Lawless, 91, of DeBerry, TX will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021, at Mt. Zion U.M.C.. Burial will follow in the Panola Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 AM prior to services at the church. Mrs. Lawless was born Sept 27, 1930 in Creston, Natchitoches Parish, LA and passed away Sunday, Dec 19, 2021 in Marshall, TX.
