MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Anderson Jones, 90, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment, Rose Hill Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Jones was born February 6, 1929, in Marshall, and died November 7, 2019.
Anderson Jones
