Andrew Lee Maxey
CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Mr. Andrew Maxey, 88, of Carthage, Texas will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Central Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Dodson and Rev. Steve Jackson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8:00 p.m. Saturday night at Hawthorn Funeral Home.
