Angela “Angi” Dawn Ligon
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® visitation for Angela Dawn Ligon, will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thursday, June 15th, 2023 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
