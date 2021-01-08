Anita Jane Bolander
MARSHALL - A funeral service for Mrs. Anita Jane Bolander will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Bro. Buddy Killion will officiate the service. Interment will follow immediately after the service going to Scottsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time.
