Ann Briggs Lawrence
CARTHAGE, TX — Ann Briggs Lawrence, 81, of Carthage, Texas passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 in Carthage. Verna Ann Briggs was born December 3, 1940, in Carthage. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Harris Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, 1131 State Hwy 149, Carthage, Texas 75633
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.