Ann McPherson
HALLSVILLE — Ann McPherson, age 81, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022 in Longview, TX. Mrs. McPherson was born Jan. 9, 1941 in Centralia, IL. Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 from 5-7pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 11am at Hallsville United Methodist Church. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
