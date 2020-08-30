CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Ann Nolen, 84, of Carthage, 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Gum Springs Cemetery, Longview. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Nolen was born November 26, 1935, in Alba, and died August 28, 2020.
