HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Anna Jane Arthus, 85, of Henderson, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, at the funeral home. Mrs. Arthus passed from this life on October 1, 2022. She was born on May 16, 1937.
