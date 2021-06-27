Anna Jordan Vigil
GARY, TX Funeral service for Mrs. Anna Jordan Vigil, 34, of Gary, Texas will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 3841 FM 999, Gary, TX 75643 with Rev. Cody Byrd officiating. Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday night at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home.
