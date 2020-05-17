BECKVILLE Graveside services are scheduled for Anna Kathryn Kaye Bennett, 77, of Beckville, 10 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Harris Chapel Cemetery. Interment, Harris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Bennett was born September 13, 1942, in Beaumont, and died May 14, 2020.
Anna Kathryn Kaye Bennett
BECKVILLE Graveside services are scheduled for Anna Kathryn Kaye Bennett, 77, of Beckville, 10 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Harris Chapel Cemetery. Interment, Harris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Bennett was born September 13, 1942, in Beaumont, and died May 14, 2020.
BECKVILLE Graveside services are scheduled for Anna Kathryn Kaye Bennett, 77, of Beckville, 10 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Harris Chapel Cemetery. Interment, Harris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Bennett was born September 13, 1942, in Beaumont, and died May 14, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.