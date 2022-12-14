Anna Lee Blount Cole
MARSHALL — Anna Lee Cole, 86, passed away 12-4-2022. Visitation will be 5-7 pm, Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 10 am, Friday, December 16, 2022 at Grange Hall Cemetery. On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
