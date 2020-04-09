MARSHALL A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Annetta Marie Bennett Stephens, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Interment, Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Viewing, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Bennett Stephens was born November 4, 1945, and died April 6, 2020.
Annetta Marie Bennett Stephens
