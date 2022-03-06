Annette Wise Grooms
MARSHALL — A graveside service for Annette Wise Grooms, 88 of Marshall, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Yates Memorial Cemetery in Scottsville. Ms. Grooms was born May 28, 1933 in Marshall, TX and passed away March 4, 2022 in Marshall. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 7th at Downs Funeral Home.
