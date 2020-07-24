MARSHALL A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Annie B Williams, 97, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Rosehill Garden Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Williams was born May 25, 1923, in Marshall, and died July 16, 2020.
Annie B Williams
