Annie Louise Miles
KILDARE — Services for Mrs. Annie Louise Miles, 73, of Kildare, Texas are scheduled for 12:00 noon Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Cornerstone Assembly of God in Atlanta, Tx under the direction of Lewis & Walker Funeral Home of Jefferson, Texas. Mrs. Miles was born December 7, 1949 and transitioned July 15, 2023.Annie Lou Miles was 73 years old.
