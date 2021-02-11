Annie Pearl Williams
MARSHALL, TX Graveside service under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday February 13, 2021 at Macedonia Cemetery, Marshall, TX. Visitation, Friday February 12, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 5-7 p.m. Annie Pearl Williams was born September 10, 1938 and died February 2, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.