Annie Ruth Adams
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Annie Ruth Adams, age 88, will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at St. John Baptist Church. Interment St. John Cemetery. Viewing will be from 2 - 6 Friday, August 20, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Adams was born in Marshall October 2, 1932 and died August 17, 2021
