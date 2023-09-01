Annie Ruth Manogin
MARSHALL — Memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Southside Church of Christ, Marshall, TX. Ms. Manogin was born on September 1, 1933 in Waskom, TX and died on August 12, 2023 in Marshall, TX. Arrangements are entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. Make online condolences to: www.peoplesfh.com.
