Anthony A.D. Davis
KARNACK - Anthony A.D. Davis of Karnack, Texas passed away on January 5, 2021. Mr. Davis was born on February 4, 1964 in Batesville, Mississippi. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Chisum officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
