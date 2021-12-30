Apolinar Gaona
MARSHALL — Apolinar Gaona, 87, passed away 12-28-21. Visitation will be at Meadowbrook Funeral Home from 6-8 pm 12-30-21 with the Rosary recited at 6 pm. Graveside service will be 11 am 12-31-21 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.