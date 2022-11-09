Archie Gene Adams
MARSHALL, TX — Archie Gene Adams, age 66, passed away on November 6, 2022. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10am at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Visitation will follow from 10:30am-Noon at Meadowbrook. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.