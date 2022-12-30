Archie L. Wagoner
JEFFERSON — Services for Archie Lee Wagoner, 96, of Jefferson, TX will be held 10:00am Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Lewis & Walker Funeral Home and burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at the Funeral Home. M. Wagoner was born March 23, 1926 and transitioned December 24, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.