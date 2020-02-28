HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Ardraola Jeffery, 93, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Victory Drive Church of God in Christ. Interment, Mims Chapel Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home , Hughes Springs. Ms. Jeffery was born August 7, 1926, and died February 22, 2020.
Ardraola Jeffery
HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Ardraola Jeffery, 93, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Victory Drive Church of God in Christ. Interment, Mims Chapel Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home , Hughes Springs. Ms. Jeffery was born August 7, 1926, and died February 22, 2020.
HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Ardraola Jeffery, 93, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Victory Drive Church of God in Christ. Interment, Mims Chapel Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home , Hughes Springs. Ms. Jeffery was born August 7, 1926, and died February 22, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.