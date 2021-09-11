Armando Bedolla
MARSHALL, TX — A Mass of Christian Burial is Scheduled for Armando Bedolla, 63, of Marshall, Sat, Sept 11, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marshall. Interment will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Liberty Hill Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Tyler. Complete Obituary visit Sullivan-funeral.com/tributes.
