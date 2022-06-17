Armitta Ann Blackburn
JEFFERSON — Funeral Services for Armitta Ann Blackburn, 83, of Jefferson, will be Saturday, Jun 18, 2022 at 10AM at Haggard Funeral Home with Bro. Andre Simon officiating. There will be a time of Visitation on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Haggard Funeral Home.
