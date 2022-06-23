Artelia Johnson
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Artelia Johnson, 89, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Motley Cemetery in Scottsville, Texas. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at the funeral home. Ms. Johnson passed away on June 18, 2022, at her residence.
