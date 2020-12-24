OKLAHOMA CITY Graveside services are scheduled for Artenia Sheree Lovely, of Oklahoma City, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Rock Springs Cemetery, Marshall. Interment, Rock Springs, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Carthage. Miss Lovely was born September 28, 1984, and died December 19, 2020.
Artenia Sheree Lovely
